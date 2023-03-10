Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 265,141 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 13,196 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $9,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 89,680 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 41,840 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 138,045 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,185 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPE shares. Mizuho started coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.38.

NYSE CPE opened at $37.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.26. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $31.23 and a fifty-two week high of $66.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $704.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.42 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 37.44% and a return on equity of 35.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

