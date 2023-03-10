Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 785,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,493,082 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in PG&E were worth $9,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PG&E by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Stock Down 1.0 %

PCG stock opened at $16.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.84. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $16.83. The company has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). PG&E had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PG&E to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $1,058,529.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,144,187.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $1,058,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,325 shares in the company, valued at $20,144,187.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $915,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 187,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,967,183.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PG&E

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

