Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 16,454 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,454 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $10,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCI. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $2,005,164.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 338,866 shares in the company, valued at $23,269,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $201,214.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $68,282,918.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $2,005,164.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 338,866 shares in the company, valued at $23,269,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,741 shares of company stock worth $2,677,606 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Service Co. International Price Performance

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $65.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.80. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $56.85 and a twelve month high of $75.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.78.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.69 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

About Service Co. International

(Get Rating)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

See Also

