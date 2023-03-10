Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 50,566 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 243.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,566 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Masimo were worth $10,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MASI. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Masimo by 21.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,000,000 after buying an additional 19,786 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Masimo by 9.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Masimo by 87.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Masimo in the third quarter worth about $1,214,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Masimo by 2.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,823,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Masimo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 7,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $144.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,321.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 46,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,778.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masimo Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $174.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.56. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $108.89 and a 52 week high of $184.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.15. Masimo had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MASI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Masimo Profile

(Get Rating)

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets noninvasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.