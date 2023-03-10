Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 72,815 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 144,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,815 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Elastic were worth $10,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Elastic by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Elastic by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Elastic in the third quarter worth $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elastic in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Elastic by 26.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $83.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.38.

Elastic Stock Performance

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic stock opened at $56.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.17 and a 200-day moving average of $63.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 1.09. Elastic has a 1-year low of $46.18 and a 1-year high of $96.12.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

