Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 8,792 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 200,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,792 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $11,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMCI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 31.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 291.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP George Kao sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total value of $170,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,950.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP George Kao sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $170,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,950.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $3,119,192.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,722,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,060,813.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,772 shares of company stock valued at $7,917,123. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $98.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.11 and a 12-month high of $104.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.26.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.14. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 37.49% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Northland Securities upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.