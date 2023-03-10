Royal Bank of Canada Raises Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $9,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 104.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 204,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,386,000 after buying an additional 104,681 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 46.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 95,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,044,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total transaction of $369,086.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,890.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total transaction of $369,086.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,890.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,545 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.21, for a total value of $338,679.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,711.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,231 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.10.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $210.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.76 and a fifty-two week high of $260.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.49.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.33%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

