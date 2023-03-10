Royal Bank of Canada Raises Holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 168,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,942 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $10,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 66,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Financials ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXG opened at $71.50 on Friday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $59.97 and a 12 month high of $82.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.10.

iShares Global Financials ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

