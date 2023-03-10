Royal Bank of Canada Raises Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Rating) by 229.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 459,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319,800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $9,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1,610.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 502,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,207,000 after buying an additional 472,677 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 86.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 71,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 33,238 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 62.9% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $6,033,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 29.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 494,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after purchasing an additional 113,402 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGDV opened at $24.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.87. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a one year low of $20.41 and a one year high of $26.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.38.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

