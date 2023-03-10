Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,454 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $10,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 1,685.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 1,076.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

In other news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $2,005,164.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 338,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,269,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $2,005,164.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 338,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,269,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $201,214.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $68,282,918.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,606. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Separately, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $65.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $56.85 and a 52 week high of $75.11.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.69 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 13.76%. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

