Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Rating) by 229.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,800 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $9,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1,610.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 502,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,207,000 after purchasing an additional 472,677 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 71,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 33,238 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $6,033,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 494,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,108,000 after purchasing an additional 113,402 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CGDV opened at $24.25 on Friday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52-week low of $20.41 and a 52-week high of $26.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.87.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

