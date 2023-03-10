Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Position in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 590,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,417 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors were worth $10,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 2.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 1.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 69,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 2.1% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 62,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 2.4% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors stock opened at $17.29 on Friday. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $17.03 and a one year high of $22.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.72%.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

