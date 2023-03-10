Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Position in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 597,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,239 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $10,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,104,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,022,000 after acquiring an additional 298,214 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,713,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 909,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 218,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after acquiring an additional 218,376 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Collaborative Holdings Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.50 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ BZ opened at $18.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.71. Kanzhun Limited has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 97.27 and a beta of 0.28.

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

