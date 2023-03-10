Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,860 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $10,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Targa Resources by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Targa Resources by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after buying an additional 19,372 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Targa Resources by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRGP has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.91.

NYSE TRGP opened at $75.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 2.29. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $55.56 and a 52 week high of $81.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.99%.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

