Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Stock Position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 413,439 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29,313 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in PROS were worth $10,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRO. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PROS in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 729.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PRO opened at $25.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.53. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $35.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.11.

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $70.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PRO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on PROS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

In other news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $90,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,958.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

