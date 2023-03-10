Royal Bank of Canada Sells 10,555 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,555 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $10,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Ubiquiti by 50.0% in the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 255.9% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 29.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the third quarter valued at $546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Ubiquiti stock opened at $268.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 1.26. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.15 and a 12 month high of $350.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $280.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.92.

Ubiquiti Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.74%.

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on Ubiquiti from $221.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

