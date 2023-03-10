Royal Bank of Canada Sells 10,916 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,233,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,916 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $10,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 227.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GMRE opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $16.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80. The company has a market cap of $632.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

