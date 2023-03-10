Royal Bank of Canada Sells 13,196 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 265,141 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 13,196 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $9,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 574.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,507,959 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,307 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 23.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,481,218 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $264,750,000 after acquiring an additional 860,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 19.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,532,124 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $208,678,000 after acquiring an additional 572,216 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 174.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 890,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,913,000 after acquiring an additional 566,282 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 403.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 383,301 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,419,000 after acquiring an additional 307,101 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CPE opened at $37.22 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $31.23 and a 12-month high of $66.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.26.

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 37.44%. The business had revenue of $704.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CPE shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.38.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

