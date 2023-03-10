Royal Bank of Canada Sells 145,556 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,556 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $9,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Henry Schein by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,756,000 after buying an additional 214,846 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Henry Schein by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,414,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,334,000 after buying an additional 910,179 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Henry Schein by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,256,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,427,000 after buying an additional 12,378 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Henry Schein by 189.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,179,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,226,000 after buying an additional 1,426,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,204,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.89.

Shares of HSIC opened at $77.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.36 and a 200 day moving average of $77.14. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.75 and a fifty-two week high of $92.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $504,329.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,058.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $504,329.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,058.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $1,238,018.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,951,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,802 shares of company stock worth $6,694,575 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

