Royal Bank of Canada Sells 1,598,320 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 191,277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,598,320 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $10,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter worth about $674,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos Price Performance

Glaukos stock opened at $46.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.69. Glaukos Co. has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $64.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.03. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 35.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $71.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.71 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Glaukos from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Glaukos from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Stephens reduced their target price on Glaukos from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

About Glaukos

(Get Rating)

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.