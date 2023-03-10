Royal Bank of Canada Sells 1,598,320 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 89.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 191,277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,598,320 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $10,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Glaukos by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Glaukos by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Glaukos by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Glaukos by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Glaukos by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,869 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GKOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Glaukos from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho began coverage on Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Glaukos from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Glaukos from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Glaukos Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $46.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 5.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.29 and a beta of 1.24. Glaukos Co. has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $64.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.69.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 18.51% and a negative net margin of 35.07%. The company had revenue of $71.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.71 million. Equities research analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Glaukos

(Get Rating)

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.