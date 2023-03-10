Royal Bank of Canada Sells 173,530 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,530 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $10,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,818.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth $54,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $23.05 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $21.53 and a 12-month high of $24.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.65.

