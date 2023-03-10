Royal Bank of Canada Sells 1,845 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF were worth $10,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 136,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,916,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Price Performance

PPLT opened at $87.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.16. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $76.09 and a twelve month high of $101.88.

