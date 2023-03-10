Royal Bank of Canada Sells 19,594,938 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 99.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 183,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,594,938 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Okta were worth $10,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Okta by 1,397.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Okta by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 73.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OKTA. Mizuho lifted their price target on Okta from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Okta from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded Okta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Okta from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Okta in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.36.

Okta stock opened at $83.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 1.12. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $176.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $203,713.02. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,345.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $168,794.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,536,558.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $203,713.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,345.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,950 shares of company stock valued at $805,573. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

