Royal Bank of Canada Sells 19,594,938 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 183,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,594,938 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Okta were worth $10,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OKTA. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Okta by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Insider Transactions at Okta

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $203,713.02. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 465 shares in the company, valued at $31,345.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $168,794.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,298 shares in the company, valued at $4,536,558.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $203,713.02. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,345.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,950 shares of company stock valued at $805,573. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Okta Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OKTA. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Okta from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Okta from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.36.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $83.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 1.12. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $176.18.

Okta Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.