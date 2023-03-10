Royal Bank of Canada Sells 212,137 Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 499,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,137 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust were worth $10,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 141.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,985,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,871 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 57.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,870,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,485,000 after buying an additional 680,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 6.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,284,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,668,000 after buying an additional 73,410 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 43.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 774,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,929,000 after buying an additional 233,156 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 16.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Management LLC now owns 743,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,166,000 after buying an additional 103,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust stock opened at $19.92 on Friday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $26.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average of $21.26.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

