Royal Bank of Canada Sells 25,337 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 534,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,337 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 160.1% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:BSCQ opened at $18.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.94. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $20.18.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.