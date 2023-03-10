Royal Bank of Canada Sells 25,337 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 534,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,337 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 404,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after purchasing an additional 18,220 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 70.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 62,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCQ opened at $18.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.94. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $20.18.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

