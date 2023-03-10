Royal Bank of Canada Sells 32,228 Shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,228 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $9,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $205,000.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:HTRB opened at $33.20 on Friday. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $31.56 and a 12-month high of $37.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.33.

