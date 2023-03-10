Royal Bank of Canada Sells 32,228 Shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,228 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $9,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $57,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $205,000.

Get Hartford Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $33.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.33. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $31.56 and a 12 month high of $37.44.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.