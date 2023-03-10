Royal Bank of Canada Sells 36,142 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 396,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,142 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $9,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

FALN stock opened at $24.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.78. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $27.86.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.