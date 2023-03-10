Royal Bank of Canada Sells 36,142 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 396,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,142 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $9,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

FALN opened at $24.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.78. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $27.86.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.