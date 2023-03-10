Royal Bank of Canada Sells 370,876 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) by 66.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370,876 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $10,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYC. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 353,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,032,000 after acquiring an additional 145,419 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 60,261 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,068,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 455,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,522,000 after purchasing an additional 37,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after purchasing an additional 32,419 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of IYC stock opened at $61.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.67. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.08 and a fifty-two week high of $77.64.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.