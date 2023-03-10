Royal Bank of Canada Sells 45,634 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 45,634 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $10,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTF. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1,142.1% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 16.8% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 1.6 %
NYSE UTF opened at $23.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.98 and its 200-day moving average is $24.58. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $29.49.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend
About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
