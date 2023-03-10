Royal Bank of Canada Sells 53,783 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,224,894 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 53,783 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $10,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,339 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,788 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 14,125 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,379 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,943,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,845,000 after purchasing an additional 34,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,431,921 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,467,000 after purchasing an additional 77,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATEC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Alphatec from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphatec Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 80,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,280,368.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,346,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,549,248. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 80,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,368.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,346,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,549,248. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott Lish sold 9,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $134,171.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 465,534 shares in the company, valued at $6,526,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 721,644 shares of company stock valued at $970,162,115 in the last ninety days. 33.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphatec stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.73 and a 1-year high of $16.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day moving average is $10.91.

About Alphatec

(Get Rating)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

Recommended Stories

