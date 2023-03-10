Royal Bank of Canada Sells 5,411 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,981 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,411 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Woodward were worth $10,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Woodward by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 604,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,521,000 after acquiring an additional 14,113 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Woodward by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 41,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Woodward by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 167,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,482,000 after acquiring an additional 21,376 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Woodward by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 27,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Woodward by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Woodward news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $208,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Rajeev Bhalla acquired 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,881.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,712.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $208,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Woodward Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WWD. Barclays cut their target price on Woodward from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded Woodward from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Woodward from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Woodward in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Shares of WWD stock opened at $96.83 on Friday. Woodward, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.26 and a twelve month high of $129.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.11). Woodward had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $619.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Woodward’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

