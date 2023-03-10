Royal Bank of Canada Sells 5,872 Shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 380,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,872 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $10,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IIIN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 182.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 502.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Insteel Industries

In other news, VP James F. Petelle sold 3,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $100,225.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,558.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insteel Industries Trading Down 2.8 %

Insteel Industries Announces Dividend

Shares of IIIN opened at $28.76 on Friday. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $47.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.37. The stock has a market cap of $559.38 million, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is presently 2.08%.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing and marketing steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its offers PC strand, welded wire reinforcement. and engineering services. The company was founded by Howard Osler Woltz, Jr. in 1953 and is headquartered in Mount Airy, NC.

Further Reading

