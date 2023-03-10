Royal Bank of Canada Sells 868 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,044 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $10,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 569,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,481,000 after purchasing an additional 19,915 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 35,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 16,691 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 137,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,248,000 after buying an additional 13,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 19,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Hovde Group raised Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.70.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $82.03 on Friday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $76.13 and a twelve month high of $98.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

See Also

