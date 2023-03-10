Royal Bank of Canada Sells 99,290 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,290 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $9,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DSI. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000.

Shares of DSI stock opened at $74.17 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $64.72 and a 12-month high of $88.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.55 and a 200-day moving average of $73.48.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

