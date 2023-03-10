Royal Bank of Canada Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,290 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $9,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter valued at $78,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $74.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.01. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $64.72 and a 12 month high of $88.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.48.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

