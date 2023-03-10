Royal Bank of Canada Trims Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,522 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $9,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,235 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,313,000 after purchasing an additional 808,207 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,497,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,589,000 after purchasing an additional 387,701 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,202,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $746,008,000 after purchasing an additional 362,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,338,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,041,714,000 after purchasing an additional 241,019 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Siebert Williams Shank increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.55.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $75.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.20. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $59.03 and a twelve month high of $80.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.44.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 81.03%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

