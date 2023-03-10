Royal Bank of Canada Trims Position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,813 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $9,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 8.7% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,031,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,490,000 after buying an additional 322,645 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,114,000 after buying an additional 98,316 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 301.5% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 308,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,999,000 after buying an additional 231,976 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 10.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 284,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,072,000 after buying an additional 27,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 74.2% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 275,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,902,000 after buying an additional 117,231 shares during the last quarter. 51.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGNE stock opened at $217.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 0.77. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $118.18 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($4.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.18) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.17 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 141.86% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($6.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BGNE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of BeiGene from $213.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BeiGene from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $236.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.86.

In related news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 3,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.33, for a total transaction of $636,737.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,577,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,704,909.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 3,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.33, for a total transaction of $636,737.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,577,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,704,909.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 6,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.52, for a total transaction of $1,689,190.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,046 shares of company stock worth $3,818,956. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BeiGene Ltd. is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

