Royal Bank of Canada Trims Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,522 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $9,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,338,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,041,714,000 after acquiring an additional 241,019 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,202,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $746,008,000 after buying an additional 362,357 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,560,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $552,821,000 after purchasing an additional 648,705 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,313,000 after purchasing an additional 808,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,674,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,555,000 after purchasing an additional 13,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PNW shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.55.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $75.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $59.03 and a 52 week high of $80.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.86 and its 200 day moving average is $73.20.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.03%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

