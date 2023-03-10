Royal Bank of Canada Trims Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,860 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $10,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

TRGP opened at $75.20 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $55.56 and a 12-month high of $81.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.15.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.99%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.91.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

