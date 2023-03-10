Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,757 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $10,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 402.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 32.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 89.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period.

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $73.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.86 and a 1 year high of $96.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.59% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.254 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 25,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $1,768,173.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,881,501.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $547,756.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,062,790.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 25,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $1,768,173.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,881,501.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

Featured Articles

