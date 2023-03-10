Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stock Holdings in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,283 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $10,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 24.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 19.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maxar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

In related news, Director Eddy Zervigon sold 17,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $917,713.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,369.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Eddy Zervigon sold 17,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $917,713.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,369.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Howell M. Estes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $76,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,152.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 125,037 shares of company stock valued at $6,440,385 over the last three months. 2.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MAXR opened at $50.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.87. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $51.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.97%.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

