Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stock Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 66,979 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in WEX were worth $9,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WEX. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in WEX by 99.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in WEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in WEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on WEX from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on WEX from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on WEX from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on WEX from $157.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.09.

Shares of WEX opened at $185.28 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $204.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.59.

In other WEX news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 5,270 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $922,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 5,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $922,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $199,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,295.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,634 shares of company stock worth $5,126,036 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

