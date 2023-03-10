RWWM Inc. Has $961,000 Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

RWWM Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,951 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 0.1% of RWWM Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. RWWM Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,890,884,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 53.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,178,590,000 after buying an additional 10,471,342 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,889,649,000 after buying an additional 9,411,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 12.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,001,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Down 1.5 %

Apple stock opened at $150.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $179.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.