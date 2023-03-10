Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 193,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,956 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $11.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.12. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.44 and a 1 year high of $16.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.37%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -352.93%.

A number of research firms have commented on SBRA. Bank of America cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JMP Securities cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

