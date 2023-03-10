Scarborough Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Scarborough Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,343 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229,929 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $150.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $179.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.98.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.24.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

